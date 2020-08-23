Dr. Bhoomi Mehrotra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehrotra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bhoomi Mehrotra, MD
Overview
Dr. Bhoomi Mehrotra, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Greenvale, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital, Saint Joseph Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Mehrotra works at
Locations
-
1
Oncology Association2200 Northern Blvd Ste 111, Greenvale, NY 11548 Directions (516) 325-7500
-
2
Roslyn Office100 Port Washington Blvd, Roslyn, NY 11576 Directions (516) 325-7500Tuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mehrotra?
Dr. Mehrotra is one of the most thorough physicians I've ever had. He spends as much time as you need and answers every question you have. I am very happy he is my oncologist.
About Dr. Bhoomi Mehrotra, MD
- Hematology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1245390392
Education & Certifications
- MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehrotra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehrotra accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehrotra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehrotra works at
Dr. Mehrotra has seen patients for Neutropenia and Leukocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehrotra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehrotra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehrotra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehrotra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehrotra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.