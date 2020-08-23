Overview

Dr. Bhoomi Mehrotra, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Greenvale, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital, Saint Joseph Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Mehrotra works at Dilip Patel MD in Greenvale, NY with other offices in Roslyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Neutropenia and Leukocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.