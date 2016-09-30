Overview

Dr. Bhoodev Tiwari, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sun City, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / DR. S.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta, Menifee Global Medical Center and Temecula Valley Hospital.



Dr. Tiwari works at Sun City Vision Clinic in Sun City, CA with other offices in Murrieta, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.