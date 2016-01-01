Dr. Bhimavarapu Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bhimavarapu Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bhimavarapu Reddy, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Kakatiya Medical College, Mbbs and is affiliated with Kettering Health Main Campus, Miami Valley Hospital and Wilson Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Dayton Pain Center1 Elizabeth Pl Ste D, Dayton, OH 45417 Directions (937) 222-2233
Dayton Pain Center, LLC9000 N Main St Ste 401, Englewood, OH 45415 Directions (937) 222-2233
Dayton Pain Center Sidney331 6th Ave, Sidney, OH 45365 Directions (937) 497-9200
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Wilson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- GENERAL
- Health Net
- Health Span
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- Mt. Carmel
- Nationwide
- Ohio Health Choice
- PHCS
- Premier Group Insurance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bhimavarapu Reddy, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 53 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- American Board of Addiction Medicine
- Brooklyn Jewish Hospital Medical Center, Brooklyn , NY
- Brooklyn Medical Center Brooklyn
- Kakatiya Medical College, Mbbs
- Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 1.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.