Overview

Dr. Bhavya Trivedi, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Apopka, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Winter Garden, Mease Countryside Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Trivedi works at AdventHealth Medical Group Urology in Apopka, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.