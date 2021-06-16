Dr. Bhavya Patel, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bhavya Patel, DMD
Overview
Dr. Bhavya Patel, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Derry, NH. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Dental Medicine.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
Gentle Dental Derry56 E Broadway Unit 1B, Derry, NH 03038 Directions (978) 419-2259
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- MetLife
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The staff is so friendly and they truly are "gentle". Would highly recommend.
About Dr. Bhavya Patel, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1982051843
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University School Of Dental Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Patel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
