Dr. Bhavna Sharma, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Bhavna Sharma, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bhavna Sharma, MD is a Pulmonologist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.
Dr. Sharma works at
Klein Building5401 Old York Rd # KLEIN363, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 456-6950
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
She is so kind, caring, knowledgeable. I was so happy to have her as my doctor and brought my 88 year old mother to see her too.
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1851541114
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia|Hahnemann University Hospital
- Rochester General Hospital
- Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College
- Critical Care Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sharma using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharma works at
Dr. Sharma has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.