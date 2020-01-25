See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Bhavna Sharma, MD

Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Bhavna Sharma, MD is a Pulmonologist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.

Dr. Sharma works at Einstein Endocrinology Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

    Klein Building
    Klein Building
5401 Old York Rd # KLEIN363, Philadelphia, PA 19141
(215) 456-6950

  Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia

Sleep Apnea
Obesity
Overweight
Sleep Apnea
Obesity
Overweight

Sleep Apnea
Obesity
Overweight
Acidosis
Anemia
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Asthma
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dyslipidemia
Emphysema
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Lipid Disorders
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Respiratory Failure
Respiratory Management
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Study
Tobacco Use Disorder
Wheezing
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Air and Gas Embolism
Alkalosis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anaphylaxis
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Atherosclerosis
Bladder Infection
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis
Bronchoscopy
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Pain
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enteritis
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Goodpasture's Disease
Headache
Hypercalcemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Immunization Administration
Interstitial Lung Disease
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lung Abscess
Lung Nodule
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Partial Lung Collapse
Pericardial Disease
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pleural Effusion
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Insufficiency
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Raynaud's Disease
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Testicular Dysfunction
Thoracentesis
Tobacco Withdrawal
Tonsillitis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Viral Infection
Vitamin K Deficiency

Jan 25, 2020
She is so kind, caring, knowledgeable. I was so happy to have her as my doctor and brought my 88 year old mother to see her too.
Specialties
  Pulmonary Disease
Languages Spoken
  English
NPI Number
  1851541114
Fellowship
  Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia|Hahnemann University Hospital
Residency
  Rochester General Hospital
Medical Education
  Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College
Board Certifications
  Critical Care Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
