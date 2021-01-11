Dr. Bhavna Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bhavna Gupta, MD
Overview
Dr. Bhavna Gupta, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Terna Med School University Mumbai Koparkhairnare New Bombay India and is affiliated with Palisades Medical Center.
Dr. Gupta works at
Locations
-
1
Jersey City Office665 Newark Ave Ste 306, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Directions (201) 751-4004
-
2
Bhavna Gupta MD9238 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Directions (201) 751-4004
-
3
Bhavna Gupta MD1031 McBride Ave # C202, Woodland Park, NJ 07424 Directions (201) 751-4004
Hospital Affiliations
- Palisades Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had visited Dr. Gupta for Iron infusions post my pregnancy. I had had the infusions spread over 10 weeks. I have found Dr. Gupta to be thorough in her approach and explained the condition very well. She had made me aware of the course of treatment well in advance which was of big help. The staff at the clinic very very professional. Thank you Doctor
About Dr. Bhavna Gupta, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1801074455
Education & Certifications
- Rosewell Park Cancer Inst
- New York Methodist Hospital
- Bombay Hospital and Research Center Bombay India
- Terna Med School University Mumbai Koparkhairnare New Bombay India
- Roswell Park Canc Inst SUNY Buffalo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta has seen patients for Anemia, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gupta speaks Hindi and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
