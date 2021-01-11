Overview

Dr. Bhavna Gupta, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Terna Med School University Mumbai Koparkhairnare New Bombay India and is affiliated with Palisades Medical Center.



Dr. Gupta works at Bhavna Gupta MD in Jersey City, NJ with other offices in North Bergen, NJ and Woodland Park, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.