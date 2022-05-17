Dr. Bhavishya Clark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bhavishya Clark, MD
Overview
Dr. Bhavishya Clark, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Tenet Health Central Coast Specialty Care35 Casa St Ste 130, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 Directions (805) 541-1422
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
very carefull thorough diagnosis and explantion of options for treatment . Suoerb care!
About Dr. Bhavishya Clark, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 7 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1144677691
Education & Certifications
- Chief Resident of Otolaryngology--Head and Neck Surgery at Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center
- Otolaryngology--Head and Neck Surgery at Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Clark speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
