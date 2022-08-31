Overview

Dr. Bhavin Suthar, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They completed their fellowship with Dartmouth Med School



Dr. Suthar works at Womens Health & Surgery Center in Fredericksburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.