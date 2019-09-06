Dr. Bhavin Patidar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patidar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bhavin Patidar, MD
Overview
Dr. Bhavin Patidar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE.
Dr. Patidar works at
Locations
Varkey Medical10840 Sheldon Rd, Tampa, FL 33626 Directions (813) 867-4310
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is very efficient and thorough..he explains every thing carefully. He is like a member of our family.
About Dr. Bhavin Patidar, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1114253796
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patidar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patidar accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patidar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Patidar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patidar.
