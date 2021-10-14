Dr. Bhavikaben Babaria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Babaria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bhavikaben Babaria, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bhavikaben Babaria, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in North Port, FL.
Dr. Babaria works at
Locations
-
1
Millennium Physician Group13815 Tamiami Trl, North Port, FL 34287 Directions (941) 426-4900Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
-
2
Shoprite Pharmacy319 US Highway 130, East Windsor, NJ 08520 Directions (609) 426-1555
-
3
Inspira Medical Center509 N Broad St, Woodbury, NJ 08096 Directions (856) 845-0100
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Babaria?
Dr. Babaria is very knowledgeable and caring. After years with a doctor that was slightly out of touch I switched to Dr. Babaria and have been more than happy with her consults. I would highly recommend her to anyone seeking a primary care physician.
About Dr. Bhavikaben Babaria, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1912227414
Education & Certifications
- Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Babaria has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Babaria accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Babaria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Babaria works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Babaria. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Babaria.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Babaria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Babaria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.