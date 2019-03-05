Overview

Dr. Bhavika Bhan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Government Medical College Jammu, Jammu University and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and Saint Luke's South Hospital.



Dr. Bhan works at Jacobson And McElliot Diabetes And Endocrinology Center in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.