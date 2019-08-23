See All Dermatologists in Tallahassee, FL
Dr. Bhavik Soni, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (41)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Bhavik Soni, MD is a Dermatologist in Tallahassee, FL. They completed their residency with Nc Bapt Hosp-Bowman Gray

Dr. Soni works at DERMATOLOGY ASSOCIATES OF TALLAHASSEE, PA in Tallahassee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Associates of Tallahassee PA
    1707 Riggins Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 877-4134
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis

Treatment frequency



Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 23, 2019
    Dr. Soni is very thorough on my yearly visits. I have recommended him to other people and to my family. I give him a 10 out of 10. Plus he always makes me laugh to take my mind off the procedures he is doing and that is a plus. Staff is also excellent. ( Great bedside manners which is lacking in some physicians.)
    francine Finkel — Aug 23, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Bhavik Soni, MD
    About Dr. Bhavik Soni, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790892339
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Nc Bapt Hosp-Bowman Gray
    Residency
    Internship
    • U Nc Sch Med Hosps
    Internship

