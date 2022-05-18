Dr. Bhavik Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bhavik Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bhavik Shah, MD is an Urology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Locations
Advanced Urology Decatur2711 Irvin Way, Decatur, GA 30030 Directions (404) 869-2596
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Triwest
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Beginning my health journey with Dr. Shah and his amazing staff was a life changer for me. I've never felt so comfortable or received such compassionate care. Dr. Shah and his team truly listen and also provide you a level of care that is unmatched. If you are nervous or hesitant to book your appointment - don't be. Dr. Shah has been the best thing to ever happen to my health journey.
About Dr. Bhavik Shah, MD
- Urology
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1265774863
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida
- Northeastern Ohio University / College of Medicine
- University of Florida
- Urology
