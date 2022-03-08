Dr. Bhavik Bhandari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhandari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bhavik Bhandari, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bhavik Bhandari, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Emerson, NJ.
Dr. Bhandari works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Premier Medical466 Old Hook Rd, Emerson, NJ 07630 Directions (201) 967-8221
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhandari?
Excellent bedside manner. Dr. Bhandari takes his time explaining things thoroughly and answering your questions. He makes you feel at ease with your procedures.
About Dr. Bhavik Bhandari, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1679763890
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhandari has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhandari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhandari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhandari works at
Dr. Bhandari has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhandari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhandari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhandari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhandari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhandari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.