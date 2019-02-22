Dr. Bhavesh Shah, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bhavesh Shah, DPM
Dr. Bhavesh Shah, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Om Foot and Ankle Corp7333 Barlite Blvd Ste 110, San Antonio, TX 78224 Directions (210) 928-3668
Dr Shah, is excellent, very caring, I came in for a toe nail problem that I have been putting off for many years.. he explained in great detail the treatment plans that are available, but very sad that I was not able to get any procedure done by him, did not find out till I was already in treatment room that they do not work with my insurance company. He still recommended items and called me after I left the office to offer other medical treatment options. I would recommend him to anyone.
- Podiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1538240031
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
