Dr. Bhavesh Patel, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (23)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bhavesh Patel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.

Dr. Patel works at AR Psychaitric Counseling Ctr in Valdosta, GA with other offices in Tifton, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ar Psychiatric & Counseling Center LLC
    3312 N Oak Street Ext Bldg D, Valdosta, GA 31605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (229) 244-2030
    AR Psychiatric/Counseling Ctr, Tifton, GA
    2014 Pineview Ave, Tifton, GA 31794 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (229) 387-8878
    Greenleaf Behavioral Health Hospital
    2209 Pineview Dr, Valdosta, GA 31602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (229) 588-8215
    Behavioral Hlth Svs Of S GA
    3120 N Oak Street Ext Ste B, Valdosta, GA 31602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (229) 671-6170

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 16, 2021
    My daughter see him every three months he is great with young adults he listen at them ask questions and just talk to them . He research medication before he give it to her . He don’t like to try her different medication that’s great for me . He is the best .
    Dedria Snow — Feb 16, 2021
    About Dr. Bhavesh Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417985730
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

