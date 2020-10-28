Overview

Dr. Bhavesh Balar, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.



Dr. Balar works at Texas Breast Specialists in Freehold, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.