Dr. Bhavani Moparty, MD
Overview
Dr. Bhavani Moparty, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Locations
Texas Digestive Disease Consultants3417 Gaston Ave Ste 800, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 323-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Moparty was thorough in her explanation about the procedure. She makes you feel at ease. She followed up with a personal call about the results. Super impressive! Visit was very efficient.
About Dr. Bhavani Moparty, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1811023542
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moparty has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moparty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moparty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moparty has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moparty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Moparty speaks Spanish.
86 patients have reviewed Dr. Moparty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moparty.
