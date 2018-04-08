Overview

Dr. Bhavani Balaravi, MD is a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Technician in Cary, NC. They specialize in Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), has 27 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wakemed Cary Hospital.



Dr. Balaravi works at WakeMed Heart and Vascular Physicians in Cary, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.