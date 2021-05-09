Overview

Dr. Bhavana Vora, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kingston, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Pravara Medical Trust Medical College and is affiliated with Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge and Roane Medical Center.



Dr. Vora works at Summit Medical Group in Kingston, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.