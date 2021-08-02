Overview

Dr. Bhavana Pothuri, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Pothuri works at NYU Langone Multiple Sclerosis Comprehensive Care Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.