Dr. Bhavana Pathak, MD
Overview
Dr. Bhavana Pathak, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Orange, CA.
Dr. Pathak works at
Locations
MemorialCare Medical Group - Orange230 S Main St Ste 100, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (877) 696-3622
Hospital Affiliations
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pathak is a very caring individual, which is so comforting when going through cancer. She’s very knowledgeable and open to hearing all questions and concerns...just from our 1st visit, I’d have no problem recommending her!
About Dr. Bhavana Pathak, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- 1154610319
Education & Certifications
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
