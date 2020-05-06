Dr. Bhasker Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bhasker Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Bhasker Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Trinity, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Med Coll, Baroda U and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa, HCA Florida Trinity Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.

Locations
Cardiovascular Clinic2154 Duck Slough Blvd Ste 102, Trinity, FL 34655 Directions (727) 376-6699Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Tampa
- HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bhasker Patel is an amazing cardiologist and person! He always greets you with a sense of humor and lightness that I appreciate going into a doctor's office. You feel like you're getting great medical advice and life advice as well, he's always on me to kick my bad habits! I feel very comfortable and taken care of in Dr. Patel's care and highly recommend him as a cardiologist.
About Dr. Bhasker Patel, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll, Baroda U
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Patel has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Hypotension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Hindi and Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.