Overview

Dr. Bhasker Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Trinity, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Med Coll, Baroda U and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa, HCA Florida Trinity Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Jose R Roca, MD in Trinity, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Hypotension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.