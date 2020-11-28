See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Bhaskar Raju, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bhaskar Raju, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Sri Venkatesvara Medical College.

Dr. Raju works at Orlando Psychiatric Associates Inc., in Orlando, FL with other offices in Kissimmee, FL, Lake Mary, FL, Lakeland, FL and Ocoee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orlando Psychiatric Associates Inc.,
    2345 Sand Lake Rd Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32809 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 851-5121
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
  2. 2
    Orlando Psychiatric Associates (KISSIMMEE)
    102 Park Place Blvd Ste D1, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 846-3535
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Orlando Psychiatric Associates (LAKE MARY)
    4106 W Lake Mary Blvd Ste 205, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 851-5121
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
  4. 4
    Orlando Psychiatric Associates (LAKELAND)
    1500 Lakeland Hills Blvd Ste 2, Lakeland, FL 33805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 682-8200
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
  5. 5
    Orlando Psychiatric Associates (OCOEE)
    1551 Boren Dr Ste C, Ocoee, FL 34761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 851-5121
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. d/b/a Florida Blue
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 28, 2020
    Great Doctor. He listens and gives great medical advice. I would highly recommend him to everyone.
    Kevin Kelly — Nov 28, 2020
    About Dr. Bhaskar Raju, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Specialties
    29 years of experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    English, Hindi
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    1558397620
    • 1558397620
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital-University Miami School Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Hennepin County Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Health Sciences / Sri Venkatesvara Medical College
    Medical Education
    V.R. College, Hellore
    • V.R. College, Hellore
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bhaskar Raju, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raju is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Raju has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Raju has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Raju has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raju on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Raju. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raju.

