Dr. Bhaskar Purushottam, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rapid City, SD.



Dr. Purushottam works at Monument Health Heart and Vascular Institute in Rapid City, SD. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting, Peripheral Artery Catheterization and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

