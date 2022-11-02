Dr. Bharti Sharma, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bharti Sharma, DDS
Dr. Bharti Sharma, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Manassas, VA.
Dental Care of Manassas11670 Sudley Manor Dr, Manassas, VA 20109 Directions (571) 464-0569
Dr Sharma is AMAZING!!! I REALLY struggle with going to the dentist due to a bad experience. Not only does Dr Sharma listen to concerns, she really goes out of her way to make sure her patients are comfortable. I laugh at my visits! She’s skilled and masterful and the staff exemplary!
Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sharma using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
