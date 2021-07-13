Dr. Rathore has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bharti Rathore, MD
Overview
Dr. Bharti Rathore, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Hematology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Pt Jnm Med Coll and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital, Roger Williams Medical Center and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Rathore works at
Locations
Roger Williams Medical Center825 Chalkstone Ave, Providence, RI 02908 Directions (401) 456-2077
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
- Roger Williams Medical Center
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rathore is a great & caring doctor. She should be extremely thankful for her staff. I can not say enough about Stephanie who works side by side with Dr Rathore, she is AMAZING and on top of everything, returns my calls quickly and is always so caring and helpful. I am thankful for her and also for JessAnna who has helped me during my treatments and visits, she is always checking in on me and has guided me in the right direction. I am very thankful I found a great doctor with amazing & caring staff!
About Dr. Bharti Rathore, MD
- Hematology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1821043795
Education & Certifications
- Brown Univ
- Memorial Hospital of Rhode Island
- Pt Jnm Med Coll
