See All Pediatricians in Fort Myers, FL
Dr. Bharti Lalla, MB BS Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Bharti Lalla, MB BS

Pediatrics
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Bharti Lalla, MB BS is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. 

Dr. Lalla works at Lalla & Lalla Mds in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pediatric Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Thomas Schiller, MD
Dr. Thomas Schiller, MD
8 (55)
View Profile
Dr. Lindsay Schwandner, MD
Dr. Lindsay Schwandner, MD
10 (36)
View Profile
Dr. John Distasio, MD
Dr. John Distasio, MD
8 (52)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Lee Health.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bharti Sunil Lalla MD Faap
    14171 Metropolis Ave Ste 202, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 561-2202

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Anxiety
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lalla?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Bharti Lalla, MB BS
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Bharti Lalla, MB BS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lalla to family and friends

    Dr. Lalla's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lalla

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Bharti Lalla, MB BS.

    About Dr. Bharti Lalla, MB BS

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265426753
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bharti Lalla, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lalla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lalla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lalla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lalla works at Lalla & Lalla Mds in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Dr. Lalla’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lalla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lalla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lalla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lalla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Bharti Lalla, MB BS?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.