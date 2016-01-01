Dr. Bharatkumar Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bharatkumar Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bharatkumar Patel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Baroda Med Coll/SSG Hosp and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital and Main Campus Medical Center.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
Tampa Bay Neurology, Inc8730 W Hillsborough Ave Ste 103, Tampa, FL 33615 Directions (813) 616-6904
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital
- Main Campus Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bharatkumar Patel, MD
- Neurology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Toledo Medical Center
- Queens Hosp Center
- Baroda Med Coll/SSG Hosp
- Neurology
