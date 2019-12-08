Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bharatkumar Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bharatkumar Patel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Smyrna, GA. They completed their residency with Geriatric Psychiatry Fellowship
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
-
1
Bharat Patel M D P C.4015 S Cobb Dr SE Ste 110, Smyrna, GA 30080 Directions (770) 432-9292
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
Dr. Patel displays a genuine concern & desire to help. He's very easy to talk with, very knowledgeable & answers questions in a way that can be understood. I am so grateful he was recommended to us.
About Dr. Bharatkumar Patel, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1497856777
Education & Certifications
- Geriatric Psychiatry Fellowship
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Major Depressive Disorder and Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.