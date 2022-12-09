Overview

Dr. Bharathy Sundaram, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Neurology, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Madras Medical College and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Durant, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney, Medical City Mckinney, Texoma Medical Center and Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Sundaram works at Texas Institute for Neurological Disorders in Sherman, TX with other offices in Denison, TX, Frisco, TX and McKinney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Tension Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.