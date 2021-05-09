Dr. Vayuvegula has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bharathi Vayuvegula, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bharathi Vayuvegula, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glendora, CA.
Dr. Vayuvegula works at
Locations
-
1
Jose C Briones Jr. M.d. Inc.130 W Route 66 Ste 212, Glendora, CA 91740 Directions (626) 914-0174
-
2
Bharathi S Vayuvegula MD Phd Inc.1624 S Grand Ave, Glendora, CA 91740 Directions (626) 914-0174
-
3
Swapna V Phadnis MD Inc1315 S Grand Ave Ste 150, Glendora, CA 91740 Directions (626) 914-0174
-
4
Eastland Subacute and Rehabilitation Center3825 Durfee Ave, El Monte, CA 91732 Directions (626) 914-0174
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
The office staff is outstanding! Friendly, professional, knowledgeable. The Dr is very thoroughly and has been the best doctor I have ever had. But, the office staff are angels. Their patience and persistence in understanding and helping patients makes them worth their weight in gold ??
About Dr. Bharathi Vayuvegula, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1023044476
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vayuvegula accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vayuvegula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vayuvegula works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Vayuvegula. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vayuvegula.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vayuvegula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vayuvegula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.