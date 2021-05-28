Overview

Dr. Bharathi Raju, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / STANLEY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Fayette County Hospital, Mercy Hospital South and SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.



Dr. Raju works at South County Endocrinology And Obesity Medicine in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Vandalia, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Ketoacidosis, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.