Dr. Bharathi Raju, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bharathi Raju, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / STANLEY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Fayette County Hospital, Mercy Hospital South and SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.
Locations
South County Endocrinology and Obesity Medicine LLC12900 Tesson Ferry Rd Ste 101, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 843-4848
Fayette County Hospital650 W Taylor St, Vandalia, IL 62471 Directions (618) 283-5531
South County Endocrinology & Diabetes Center12700 Southfork Rd Ste 215, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 543-5285
Hospital Affiliations
- Fayette County Hospital
- Mercy Hospital South
- SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Raju is extremely intelligent and understands the area of diabetics very well. She is efficient and seeks a solution for her patients. She is upfront and willing to offer a solution with knowledge. I would highly recommend her!
About Dr. Bharathi Raju, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Tamil
- 1720078843
Education & Certifications
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / STANLEY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raju has seen patients for Diabetic Ketoacidosis, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raju on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Raju speaks Tamil.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Raju. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raju.
