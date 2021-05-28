See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Bharathi Raju, MD

Dr. Bharathi Raju, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (54)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bharathi Raju, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / STANLEY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Fayette County Hospital, Mercy Hospital South and SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.

Dr. Raju works at South County Endocrinology And Obesity Medicine in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Vandalia, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Ketoacidosis, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    South County Endocrinology and Obesity Medicine LLC
    12900 Tesson Ferry Rd Ste 101, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 843-4848
    Fayette County Hospital
    650 W Taylor St, Vandalia, IL 62471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 283-5531
    South County Endocrinology & Diabetes Center
    12700 Southfork Rd Ste 215, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 543-5285

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fayette County Hospital
  • Mercy Hospital South
  • SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Bharathi Raju, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bharathi Raju, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raju is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Raju has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Raju accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Raju has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Raju has seen patients for Diabetic Ketoacidosis, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raju on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Raju. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raju.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raju, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raju appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

