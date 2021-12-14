Overview

Dr. Bharat Shah, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fairlawn, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Bj Medical College, and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center and Summa Health System - Akron Campus.



Dr. Shah works at Bharat J Shah MD in Fairlawn, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.