See All Plastic Surgeons in Springfield, MO
Dr. Bharat Shah, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Bharat Shah, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (31)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Bharat Shah, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Springfield.

Dr. Shah works at Garrison Plastic Surgery in Springfield, MO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Shah Plastic Surgery
    1530 E Bradford Pkwy, Springfield, MO 65804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 742-7424
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Saint John's Clinic Pls/Recons Sgy
    1229 E Seminole St # 340, Springfield, MO 65804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 820-9330

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital Springfield

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Bedsores
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Bedsores

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 31 ratings
Patient Ratings (31)
5 Star
(25)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?

May 13, 2022
Dr Shah isn’t just an experienced and skilled plastic surgeon; he is an artist. Dr Shah’s ability to see the natural beauty in someone, and his skills to enhance that individual natural beauty is so vary rare. I presented to Dr. Shah the challenge of a very poor double mastectomy reconstruction which left me with scars, dimples, caves, bulges, flat uneven lobes with a “uniboob” appearance with no shape, volume, or definition. There was not a bra out there that fit. I was self-conscious, and the discomfort from ill-fitting support became something I just accepted. If you’re a mastectomy patient, you know exactly how I felt. Dr. Shah took this challenge and created two beautiful, separate, smooth, symmetrical, full-volume breasts using my own body tissue/stem cells. Once I had the nerve to look at myself in the mirror, I cried. I didn’t think I would have natural-looking breasts. They were beautiful. Beautiful. I have the greatest trust and respect for this kind and skilled Dr.
Jan Cole — May 13, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Bharat Shah, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Bharat Shah, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Shah to family and friends

Dr. Shah's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Shah

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Bharat Shah, MD.

About Dr. Bharat Shah, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 32 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1851327662
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
Fellowship
Residency
  • University of Tennessee, Memphis
Residency
Internship
  • Cleveland Clinic
Internship
Medical Education
  • Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Bharat Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Shah works at Garrison Plastic Surgery in Springfield, MO. View the full address on Dr. Shah’s profile.

31 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Bharat Shah, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.