Overview

Dr. Bharat Puchakayala, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Armed Forces Medical college, Pune, India and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital.



Dr. Puchakayala works at Colon Liver Gastro Consultants in Houston, TX with other offices in Fayetteville, GA and Newnan, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Gastritis and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.