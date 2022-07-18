Overview

Dr. Bharat Patel, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from N.H.L. Municipal Medical College and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Primary Care Of Melbourne in Melbourne, FL with other offices in Titusville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.