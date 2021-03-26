Dr. Bharat Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bharat Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Bharat Patel, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Nephrology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East, Mount Carmel St. Ann's, Riverside Methodist Hospital and Wyandot Memorial Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 550 S Cleveland Ave Ste G10, Westerville, OH 43081 Directions (614) 745-8280
Family Allergy & Asthma - Westerville, OH477 Cooper Rd Ste 460, Westerville, OH 43081 Directions (614) 745-8280
Wyandot Memorial Hospital885 N Sandusky Ave, Upper Sandusky, OH 43351 Directions (419) 294-4991
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel East
- Mount Carmel St. Ann's
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Wyandot Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic nephrology specialist and saves my fathers life. Trust him. Recommend him. He’s the only doc that could make him smile and laugh.
About Dr. Bharat Patel, MD
- Nephrology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1205801644
Education & Certifications
- GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Nephrology
