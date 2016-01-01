Dr. Bharat Mittal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mittal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bharat Mittal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bharat Mittal, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Therapeutic Radiology. They graduated from Punjab University / Christian Medical College and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Northwestern Medical Group251 E Huron St Fl 14, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-2520
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bharat Mittal, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1558337295
Education & Certifications
- Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology
- Christian Medical College and Hospital
- Punjab University / Christian Medical College
- Therapeutic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mittal accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mittal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mittal speaks Hindi.
