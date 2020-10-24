Overview

Dr. Bharat Misra, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, Barkatulla Vishwavidyalaya and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Misra works at Borland-Groover Clinic - Southside Office in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Enteritis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.