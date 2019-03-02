Overview

Dr. Bharat Magu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Yuma, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Auburn Hospital and is affiliated with Yuma Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Magu works at Medical Diagnostic Imaging Grp in Yuma, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.