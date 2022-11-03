Overview

Dr. Bharat Desai, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Golden, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with OrthoColorado Hospital.



Dr. Desai works at Panorama Orthopedics & Spine Center in Golden, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Block, Nerve Block, Somatic and Bunion Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.