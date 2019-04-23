Dr. Chowdhury accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhanwarlal Chowdhury, MD
Overview
Dr. Bhanwarlal Chowdhury, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Trenton, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / DR. S.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton and Saint Francis Medical Center.
Dr. Chowdhury works at
Locations
-
1
Bhanwarlal Chowdhury MD PA1757 S Broad St, Trenton, NJ 08610 Directions (609) 393-1888
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chowdhury?
VERY NICE PERSION
About Dr. Bhanwarlal Chowdhury, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 61 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1326060229
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / DR. S.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chowdhury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chowdhury works at
Dr. Chowdhury has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Gastritis, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chowdhury on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chowdhury speaks Hindi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chowdhury. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chowdhury.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chowdhury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chowdhury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.