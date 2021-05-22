Overview

Dr. Bhalachandra Kulkarni, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Kulkarni works at B KULKARNI, MD in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.