Overview

Dr. Bhakti Khatri, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Houston Methodist West Hospital.



Dr. Khatri works at Medical Clinic of Houston, L.L.P. in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.