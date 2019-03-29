Dr. Bhakti Khatri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khatri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bhakti Khatri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bhakti Khatri, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Houston Methodist West Hospital.
Dr. Khatri works at
Locations
-
1
AKA The Sunset Clinic1701 Sunset Blvd # 6758, Houston, TX 77005 Directions (713) 526-5511
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Guardian
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Provider Select, Inc.
- Texas True Choice
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Khatri?
Dr Khatri is young and very professional. Although sometimes she may appear to seem to be not so “friendly” trust me she knows her job and is fairly easy going. So far I have had no issues with her diagnosis but I will say she and the staff at the clinic are good.
About Dr. Bhakti Khatri, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1043297518
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- 1995
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khatri has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khatri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khatri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khatri works at
Dr. Khatri speaks Hindi and Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Khatri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khatri.
