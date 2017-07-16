Overview

Dr. Bhairavi Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Apple Valley, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Saint Mary Medical Center and Victor Valley Global Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at New Life Medical Associates, Inc. in Apple Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.