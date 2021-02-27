Overview

Dr. Bhairavi Dholakia, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Dholakia works at Emory Clinic Urology in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA and Dacula, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Abrasion or Laceration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.