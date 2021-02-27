Dr. Bhairavi Dholakia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dholakia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bhairavi Dholakia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bhairavi Dholakia, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Dholakia works at
Locations
1
Emory University School of Medicine Department of Ophthalmology1365 Clifton Rd Ne, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (404) 778-2020
2
Cumming Office1230 Bald Ridge Marina Rd Ste 100, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 292-1999
3
Hamilton Mill Office2089 Teron Trce, Dacula, GA 30019 Directions (770) 271-0000
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic doctor! Very professional! She takes the time to answer any questions! She is the Best!
About Dr. Bhairavi Dholakia, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Bosnian, German, Indian, Polish and Spanish
- 1669585022
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dholakia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dholakia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dholakia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dholakia has seen patients for Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dholakia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dholakia speaks Bosnian, German, Indian, Polish and Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dholakia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dholakia.
