Dr. Bhailal Gondalia, MD
Overview
Dr. Bhailal Gondalia, MD is a Pulmonologist in Parkersburg, WV. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center.
Locations
Bhailal G Gondalia MD600 18th St Ste 111, Parkersburg, WV 26101 Directions (304) 424-4618
Hospital Affiliations
- Camden Clark Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bhailal Gondalia, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gondalia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gondalia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gondalia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gondalia has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gondalia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gondalia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gondalia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gondalia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gondalia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.