Dr. Bhagyalakshmi Boggaram, MD

Neurology
3 (28)
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bhagyalakshmi Boggaram, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Keller, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Henry Ford Hospital and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington, Medical City Fort Worth and Medical City North Hills.

Dr. Boggaram works at Texas Institute for Neurological Disorders in Keller, TX with other offices in Arlington, TX and Grapevine, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Institute for Neurological Disorders - Keller
    420 Johnson Rd Ste 201, Keller, TX 76248 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 898-0218
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Texas Institute for Neurological Disorders - Arlington
    620 Matlock Centre Cir, Arlington, TX 76015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 704-3897
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Texas Institute for Neurological Disorders - Grapevine
    1600 W College St Ste 640, Grapevine, TX 76051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 893-5141
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Arlington
  • Medical City Fort Worth
  • Medical City North Hills

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fatigue
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Headaches (Shunt Related) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Memory Loss Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Myopathy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myopathy
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Numbness Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Numbness
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Recurrent Falls Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sciatica
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Speech Delay Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tingling Sensation Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Oct 13, 2020
    I love Dr. BB, she is always straight forward with me at all my appointments and or televisits. She is extremely kind and welcoming to me, she explains everything so well and is professional the entire time. We are still working on my issues but I have complete trust in her abilities. She is a very trusted and reliable doctor!
    SB — Oct 13, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Bhagyalakshmi Boggaram, MD
    About Dr. Bhagyalakshmi Boggaram, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1922218403
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    • DMC-Grace Hosp-Wayne State U
    Internship
    • DMC-Grace Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
